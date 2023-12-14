India Transformer Industry Analysis Report 2023: Market Is Expected To Reach INR 58.57 Bn By The End Of 2028, Up From INR 48.35 Bn In 2022

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformer Market in India 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Indian transformer market that includes distribution transformers and power transformers was valued at INR 48.35 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach INR 58.57 Bn by the end of 2028 expanding at a CAGR of 3.50% during the 2023-2028 forecast period.

The Indian power transformer market is influenced by factors such as rising energy demand due to population growth and industrialization. Initiatives promoting renewable energy integration and smart grid development contribute to market expansion. Government schemes like"Make in India" support domestic manufacturing, fostering growth.

However, challenges persist, including aging infrastructure, high initial costs, and the need for continuous technological adaptation. The market faces pressures related to regulatory compliance and evolving environmental standards. The scope for the power transformer market lies in capacity expansion to meet growing energy needs, technological innovation for improved efficiency, and capitalizing on opportunities in renewable energy integration.

Export potential is also significant as India aims to become a manufacturing hub. Continuous advancements in smart grid technologies and sustainable practices present avenues for transformative growth in the power transformer sector.

Market Influencers:

Drivers:



Widely used in power transmission and distribution, transformers find applications in lowering voltage for low-voltage devices and elevating voltage for efficient power transmission over long distances.

The growth of industries and urbanization led to increased demand for transformers, especially in electric power distribution systems, where they play a crucial role in adjusting voltage levels for consumers. The transformer market in India is thriving, driven by government initiatives like DDUGJY, IPDS, and NEF, aimed at improving grid infrastructure and meeting the rising electricity demand in rural and urban areas.

Challenges:



Challenges arise from fluctuations in raw material prices (copper, aluminum, steel, insulating materials) influenced by global market dynamics

Price variations impact manufacturing costs, influencing pricing strategies. Insufficient supply of high-quality Cold Rolled Grain Oriented (CRGO) steel poses a significant challenge Dependence on imports makes it challenging to evaluate the true quality of the material used by transformer manufacturers in India. Inadequate facilities at primary agencies like the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) result in manufacturers sending equipment overseas for testing, incurring additional expenses

Competitive insights:

To meet demands, transformer manufacturer companies such as ABB India Limited, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Kirloskar Electric Company Limited, Transformers & Rectifiers India Limited and others are addressing the increasing requirements.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Transformer market size and growth forecast (2022 - 2028e)

4.2. Current market scenario

Chapter 5: Market influencers

5.1. Key growth drivers of the sector

5.2. Key factors deterring the growth of the sector

Chapter 6: Trade analysis

6.1. Trade Analysis

Chapter 7: Competitive landscape

7.1. ABB India Limited



Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments Key geographical segments

7.2. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

7.3. Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

7.4. Transformers & Rectifiers India Limited

7.5. Voltamp Transformers Limited

7.6. ABC Transformer Private Limited

7.7. EVR Electricals Private Limited

7.8. Hammond Power Solutions Private Limited

7.9. Kotsons Private Limited

Chapter 8: Recent developments

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900