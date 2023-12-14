Regarding The Announcement Of AB Snaigė Downtime

Taking into account the decrease in the number of orders during the winter season, the Company made a decision to announce downtime in the period from 2023 December 18 until 2024 January 12. The Company informs that the working hours of the warehouses will not change, the products will reach the Customers at the scheduled time.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.