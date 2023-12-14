Holiday Meal & Giveaway For Unhoused Veterans In San Francisco & Oakland

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Swords to Plowshares, the San Francisco Bay Area's leading nonprofit veteran services agency, will spread holiday cheer to unhoused and at-risk veterans on Thursday, December 14th, 2023.

San Francisco, CA, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swords to Plowshares will host its annual holiday event for veterans in San Francisco and Oakland on December 14, 2023. For 40 years, Swords to Plowshares has provided holiday cheer to veterans who need it most during its annual Cold Nights Warm Hearts event to decrease isolation and build community among unsheltered and recently housed Bay Area veterans.

300 veterans living without shelter in San Francisco and Oakland will receive backpacks filled with essential items such as hygiene products, socks, hats, and blankets. Veterans will also be served a holiday meal generously provided by Salesforce's veteran business resource group, Vetforce.

“During this holiday season, Salesforce and our Employee Impact leaders are proud and fortunate to be able to partner with Swords to Plowshares as we give back to fellow veterans," said Tom House, president of Vetforce San Francisco.

“Every day we provide meals and supportive programs to unhoused and vulnerable veterans, but our 40-year tradition of Cold Nights Warm Hearts is a special way to celebrate veterans and focus on the joy and connection many veterans so desperately need,” said Michael Blecker, Executive Director of Swords to Plowshares.“This year will be particularly special as it will be our first holiday party held in the new Veterans Community Center in San Francisco.”

The Veterans Community Center, which opened in April 2023, welcomes all veterans and their companions to connect with resources, housing, counseling and each other at their own pace, with operational hours that extend into the evening and on weekends.

Cold Nights Warm Hearts Holiday Event

Thursday, December 14, 2023

3:00 to 5:00PM

Swords to Plowshares Veterans Community Center

1060 Howard Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

and

12:00PM to 2:00PM

Swords to Plowshares Oakland Service Center

330 Franklin Street, Suite 100

Oakland, CA 94607

For more information on how to support Bay Area veterans during the holidays, visit Cold Nights, Warm Hearts (swords-to-plowshares)

Top Donors of Cold Nights Warm Hearts include:

Richard Andres, Michael Blecker, Levi's, Salesforce, TPG, and Colin & Isabelle Trevorrow

About Swords to Plowshares



Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares is a community-based not-for-profit organization that provides counseling and case management, rapid re-housing and eviction prevention services, employment and training, supportive housing, and legal benefits assistance for low-income, homeless and at-risk veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area. Swords to Plowshares promotes and protects the rights of veterans through advocacy, public education, and partnerships with local, state and national entities. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares, and ways in which you can help, by visiting our website at Swords to Plowshares (swords-to-plowshares)

CONTACT: Soo Kim Swords to Plowshares 808-225-7182 ...