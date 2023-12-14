REBYOTA (RBX2660) Drug Insight And Market Forecasts, 2032: Focus On United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain United Kingdom, And Japan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "REBYOTA Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about REBYOTA for clostridium difficile infection (CDI) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the REBYOTA for clostridium difficile infection in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the REBYOTA for clostridium difficile infection.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the REBYOTA market forecast analysis for clostridium difficile infection in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in clostridium difficile infection.

Drug Summary

REBYOTA (RBX2660), being developed by Ferring Pharmaceuticals, is a first-in-class microbiota-based live biotherapeutic product to deliver a broad consortium of diverse microbes to the gut to reduce rCDI after antibiotic treatment.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals reported successful results from the Phase III PUNCH CD3 clinical trial demonstrating superior efficacy and consistent safety of single-dose RBX2660 in reducing the recurrence of CDI over placebo.

The company has leveraged its clinical, manufacturing, and regulatory experience with RBX2660 to develop a lyophilized non-frozen oral capsule formulation RBX7455. Ferring plans on conducting a Phase III study of RBX7455, which enhances the clinical pipeline of human microbiome-directed drug candidates.

REBYOTA Analytical Perspective

In-depth REBYOTA Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of REBYOTA for clostridium difficile infection in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.

REBYOTA Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of REBYOTA for clostridium difficile infection covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights



In the coming years, the market scenario for clostridium difficile infection is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence REBYOTA dominance.

Other emerging products for clostridium difficile infection are expected to give tough market competition to REBYOTA and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of REBYOTA in clostridium difficile infection. This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of REBYOTA from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the REBYOTA in clostridium difficile infection.

Key Questions



What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of REBYOTA?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to REBYOTA in clostridium difficile infection and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the REBYOTA development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to REBYOTA for clostridium difficile infection?

What is the forecasted market scenario of REBYOTA for clostridium difficile infection?

What are the forecasted sales of REBYOTA in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to REBYOTA for clostridium difficile infection? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. REBYOTA Overview in Clostridium difficile infection

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestone

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. REBYOTA Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of REBYOTA in Clostridium difficile infection

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of REBYOTA in the 7MM for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of REBYOTA in the United States for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3.2. Market Size of REBYOTA in Germany for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3.3. Market Size of REBYOTA in France for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3.4. Market Size of REBYOTA in Italy for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3.5. Market Size of REBYOTA in Spain for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3.6. Market Size of REBYOTA in the United Kingdom for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3.7. Market Size of REBYOTA in Japan for Clostridium difficile infection

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

