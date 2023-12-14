(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) World's largest barbecue brand offering multiple feast options to gatherings of all sizes this holiday season

Dallas, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit knows the holidays are the perfect time to sit back and enjoy some Texas-style with friends and family. With significant holiday sales so far this year, the Dickey's team was thrilled to secure plenty of Smoked Turkeys, Prime Ribs, Cajun Turkeys, and Spiral Cut Hams for you to enjoy at a fantastic price.

Give your favorite pit master a break this holiday season and let Dickey's do the cooking for you. The barbecue brand recognizes that we have a lot to be grateful for this holiday season including the convenience of their holiday feast options. Once again this year, Dickey's is offering barbecue lovers a fantastic deal on three delicious heat and serve feast options, the Complete Feast , the Dinner Feast , and the Holiday Big Yellow Box . The feast options are:

The Complete Feast (Serving 10 – 12, Starts at $115, averaging $9.50 a person) Choose from Smoked Turkey, Prime Rib, Cajun Turkey, or Spiral Cut Ham along with cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon, and a dozen buttery rolls.

Dinner Feast (Serving 8 – 10, Starts at $92, averaging $9.20 a person) includes: A choice of Spiral Cut Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cajun turkey, or Prime Rib, Cornbread Dressing, Gravy, and 12 Buttery Rolls

Holiday Big Yellow Box (Serving 10 -12, Starts at $125 and averaging $10.41 a person.) includes: 4 pounds of Sliced Turkey, Large Baked Potato Casserole, Large Green Beans, Large Cornbread Dressing, 12 Buttery rolls, Pickles, Sliced Onions, Dickey's Original Barbecue Sauce, and Turkey Gravy

“The holidays are a joyous time when families and friends create new, special memories with one another,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“That's why we want to keep our guests out of the kitchen and encourage them to enjoy a stress-free meal around the dinner table. We also know everyone is looking for a great value, so we are very mindful of offering the best quality meals at the best value possible, we've been perfecting holiday items for over 80 years.”

To place an order for a holiday feast from Dickey's, visit dickeys/quote/holiday , through the Dickey's App or by calling their local Dickey's restaurant.

A bout Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc ., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 82 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 41 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why our name isn't BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey's Barbecue has over 500 restaurants across the United States.

Dickey's was named to Newsweek's 2022 America's Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers' choice awards. Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation's Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey's Barbecue is part of Dickey's Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys .

