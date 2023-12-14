Inventhelp Inventor Develops Spill-Proof Disposable Cup (MHO-368)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new disposable cup that would not tip over during a strong gust of wind or accidental bump," said an inventor, from Aurora,

N.C., "so I invented the TIP CUP. My simple design would eliminate the hassle of cleaning up spilled drinks."

The invention provides an improved design for a disposable cup. In doing so, it prevents the cup from tipping and spilling. As a result, it helps avoid beverage waste and messes. It also provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a practical and disposable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, parties, picnics, tailgating, business events, sporting events, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-MHO-368, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp