THE ACADEMY OF ONCOLOGY NURSE & PATIENT NAVIGATOR's (AONN+) PRECISION MEDICINE TOOLKIT NAMED ONE OF THE MOST INTERESTING INNOVATIONS OF 2023 BY PM360

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LANGHORNE, Pa., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries, included AONN+'s Precision Medicine Toolkit: A Resource Guide for the Navigator in its annual Innovations Issue, which highlights the most interesting advancements in the life sciences, healthcare, and marketing in 13 categories. AONN+'s Precision Medicine Toolkit was included within the Life Sciences category.

Precision medicine is a rapidly evolving area of cancer care, and oncology nurse and patient navigators are often called upon to support newly diagnosed patients receiving these emerging treatments and the genetic and genomic tests that accompany them. AONN +, along with Pfizer Oncology, developed this toolkit to increase oncology navigators' precision medicine knowledge base and empower them to play an active role when working with these patients.

According to AONN+ Director of Patient Navigation Program Development Monica Dean, the 36-page guide provides a working knowledge of precision medicine and germline and somatic testing, and outlines how precision medicine may specifically impact the patient population they serve. It also helps oncology navigators learn how to identify the appropriate patients who require referral to a genetic professional and what they need to know about the process.

"This toolkit has been very well received by oncology navigators around the nation," says Ms Dean. "We're so grateful that PM360 recognizes the value of this resource and are truly honored to have it counted among one of the Most Interesting Innovations of 2023."

Now, in its 12th year, PM360's Innovations Issue is published each December. This issue was established as the industry's first-ever guide to the year's most innovative advancements and has since become a premier resource. This year, the issue expanded to include 13 categories: Artificial Intelligence; Clinical Trials; Consumer Tech and Wellness; Core Business Processes; Data and Cybersecurity; Employee Acquisition, Development, and Programs; Health Technology Non-Consumer; Life Sciences; Marketing Technology or Services; Metaverse; Payers/Insurance Companies; Startups; and Telehealth/Telemedicine.

In total, 56 innovations were selected by PM360's editorial staff for inclusion in the issue out of hundreds of submissions.



"We know the importance of innovation, which is why we expanded this issue to include the most fascinating and ground-breaking achievements being made in all areas of life sciences, healthcare, and marketing," says Anna Stashower, CEO, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of PM360. "The innovations we selected are changing how our industry operates to create better ways to develop treatments, run companies, educate physicians, improve diagnosis, and much more to ultimately find better ways to serve patients."

About the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators , Inc. (AONN+)

AONN+ is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurse and patient navigators. The organization, which has more than 9,000 members, was founded in 2009 to provide a network for all professionals involved and interested in patient navigation and survivorship care services in order to better manage the complexities of the cancer treatment process.



About PM360

PM360

is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing a full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

