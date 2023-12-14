AMPLITY HEALTH's ASKX, AN AI-DRIVEN SEARCH TOOL, NAMED ONE OF THE MOST INTERESTING INNOVATIONS OF 2023 BY PM360

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LANGHORNE, Pa.

PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries, included Amplity Health's AskX in its annual Innovations Issue, which highlights the most interesting advancements in the life sciences, healthcare, and marketing in 13 categories. AskX was included within the Artificial Intelligence category.



A customized implementation of generative AI, AskX is specialized for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. It revolutionizes real-world evidence generation and medical and commercial field operations through instantaneous insights

derived from medical transcription data, physician notes, field free-text call notes, and field surveys. AskX empowers researchers, brand leaders, and field operations managers to interrogate Amplity Health's Insights database of over 75 million

medical transcription records and generate insights on any topic or line of inquiry that may be desired. Additionally, in the context of medical and commercial operations, AskX can be applied to team surveys that provide

leaders with

instant, actionable

insights on feedback from the field so that strategy and messaging can be optimized in real time.

According to Joe Turner, Head of Amplity Insights, the power of AskX is the ease with which a user can

ask a question in plain language and receive a real-time answer. "Questions posed through AskX can be related to factors impacting the care of patients, lines of therapy, complications, provider preferences, etc. These inquiries can focus on marketing, commercial efforts, medical, compliance, access, and so on. What's more, there's no need to hunker down with your IT team to formulate 'the exact right question,' then iterate repeatedly until you get a meaningful answer.

"The fact that PM360 has selected AskX as an innovator in the Artificial Intelligence category for 2023 emphasizes the game-changing nature of this solution," he continues. "We're truly excited to receive this honor."

Now, in its 12th year, PM360's Innovations Issue is published each December. This issue was established as the industry's first-ever guide to the year's most innovative advancements and has since become a premier resource. This year, the issue expanded to include 13 categories: Artificial Intelligence; Clinical Trials; Consumer Tech and Wellness; Core Business Processes; Data and Cybersecurity; Employee Acquisition, Development, and Programs; Health Technology Non-Consumer; Life Sciences; Marketing Technology or Services; Metaverse; Payers/Insurance Companies; Startups; and Telehealth/Telemedicine.

In total, 56 innovations were selected by PM360's editorial staff for inclusion in the issue out of hundreds of submissions.



"We know the importance of innovation, which is why we expanded this issue to include the most fascinating and ground-breaking achievements being made in all areas of life sciences, healthcare, and marketing," says Anna Stashower, CEO, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of PM360. "The innovations we selected are changing how our industry operates to create better ways to develop treatments, run companies, educate physicians, improve diagnosis, and much more to ultimately find better ways to serve patients."

All of this year's selections can be found at: .

About Amplity Insights

Amplity Insights is Amplity's proprietary data offering, which provides solutions to clients' most elusive data challenges. These solutions assist HEOR, commercial, clinical, and data analytics teams to rapidly move from hypothesis to impact. Amplity Insight's mission is to maximize the utility of unstructured data, by creating easy-to-use, state-of-the-art products and tools to empower leaders to better serve patients.

This includes an unparalleled database , the Xplore platform , and the AI-driven search tool, AskX . By applying modern data-science techniques to unstructured medical transcription records generated from HCP–patient encounters, Amplity Insights can focus on refining the data tools necessary to tell the complete story of the patient journey. As a result, clients can access the comprehensive data they need easier, faster, and more efficiently to make more informed decisions.

About Amplity Health

The true partner of global healthcare companies, Amplity Health delivers tailored medical and commercial solutions that scale throughout the life cycle of your drug. Amplity is a global authority in scientific stakeholder engagement, go-to-market strategies, and is built upon our belief in the power of face-to-face interaction that nurtures trust with physicians, patients, and payers, allowing for the exchange of complex ideas. We are proud of our inclusive culture and our EPIIC values. Amplity has the expertise, global infrastructure, and data-driven insights to help clients overcome their medical and commercial challenges. Amplity's wide-ranging capabilities include clinical and medical outsourced teams; clinical and medical capability development; companion diagnostic and precision medicine solutions; medical communications; expert engagement; remote and field solutions for patients, payers, and physicians; and strategic and access consulting. Amplity's one-of-a-kind Insights database offers clients a detailed view into patient–provider interactions and provider treatment rationale not found through any other provider. For more information, visit

amplity . Connect with Amplity on

X and

LinkedIn . Amplity Health is a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners.

About PM360

PM360

is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing a full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

