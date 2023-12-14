Watercrest Welcomes Diana Chavis As Executive Director Of Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living And Memory Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly welcomes Diana Chavis as executive director of Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care in Columbia, South Carolina. Watercrest Columbia is an award-winning, resort-style senior living community named 2022 and 2023 Best Memory Care Community by Columbia Metropolitan Magazine.

"Positively impacting the lives of our seniors is infinitely rewarding," says Diana Chavis , Executive Director of Watercrest Columbia.

"I am thrilled to join the Watercrest family and share a like-minded purpose to honor our seniors with exceptional care and service in this beautiful community."

Chavis brings over forty years of healthcare experience to her role, holding a dual license in South Carolina as a Nursing Home and Assisted Living Administrator as well as a Licensed Preceptor for Long Term Care. She has served as executive director of continuous care residential communities that included independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and long-term care.

Additionally, Chavis held the role of CEO for several inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Indiana and South Carolina, and previously acted as a director in compliance, skilled nursing, acute care and outpatient rehabilitation for a major healthcare system in South Carolina.

Watercrest Columbia is a signature product by Watercrest Senior Living offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities and world-class care. Residents enjoy aquatic therapy in the resort-style pool, pampering in elegant Spa W, savoring private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relishing the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

Designed by LifeBUILT Architecture, Watercrest Columbia includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.



Ideally located at 1951 Clemson Road, Watercrest Columbia is one of two joint venture development projects between Watercrest Senior Living Group and equity partner, Titan Development. For community information, or to schedule a tour call 803-882-3350.

