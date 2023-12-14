Decades Of Dedicated Service: Holland Hospital Announces Retirement Of Longtime-Leader Dale M. Sowders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOLLAND, Mich., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Hospital

today announces the retirement of one of Michigan's longest-serving hospital CEOs, Dale M. Sowders, CEO & vice chair board of directors, and celebrates the vast contributions that he made to the health of the Lakeshore communities over his 22-year tenure at the hospital.

Sowders' retirement is effective January 30, 2024; however, he will continue serving as vice chair board of directors through 2024. During his tenure, Sowders guided Holland Hospital's transformation from a highly regarded community hospital to a regional health care leader, serving West Michigan's lakeshore with nationally recognized quality, exceptional patient satisfaction and superior financial performance.



Since he began his career with Holland Hospital in 2002,

Sowders has remained committed to cultivating a strong workplace culture that reflects the organization's mission and provides both clinical excellence and compassionate care.

"Under Dale's leadership, and through the culture he established, Holland Hospital grew significantly, leading to our enormous success," said Holland Hospital President Patti VanDort. "While remaining responsive to the changing needs of the community, Dale led our organization to achieve benchmark outcomes in quality, service, and financial performance. He has served the lakeshore community well and established a clear vision for the future."

Throughout Sowders' service, Holland Hospital consistently earned top designations by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), including receiving the CMS 5-star rating every year since the ratings began and ranking in the top 10% nationally in the Value-Based Purchasing program. From Healthgrades, Holland Hospital has earned the Outstanding Patient Experience Award for 15 consecutive years and ranks #1 in Michigan and among America's 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care, placing it in the top 1% in the country. The hospital is also #1 in Michigan and among America's 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery as well as one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for five years in a row. Reflecting Sowders' commitment to a positive workplace culture, the organization earned West Michigan's Best & Brightest Companies to Work For award for 22 years in a row, more than any other hospital in the region.

Under Sowders' leadership, Holland Hospital maintained solid financial strength with strategic investments in new services, advanced technology, expanded facilities and expert medical staff. Net assets quadrupled during his tenure while days cash on hand, average age of plant, and debt to capitalization contributed to superior financial ratings. This stability provides the resources to deliver the excellent care that has made Ottawa and Allegan counties among Michigan's healthiest communities.

"It has been an honor to work alongside the remarkable people throughout Holland Hospital," said Dale Sowders. "This journey, over the past 22 years, has been profoundly rewarding, and I'm grateful for the hard work and dedication of every team member, and proud of the accomplishments that we've achieved together."

Amid an era of consolidation and health system mergers, Sowders' leadership paved the way for Holland Hospital to remain independent and true to its mission of being the preeminent stand-alone hospital in West Michigan. Today, Holland Hospital remains one of only a few independent full-service acute care hospitals in Michigan, ensuring convenient access and exceptional care in the lakeshore communities it serves.

In January, a tribute will be named in his honor inside the main hospital campus. This announcement follows an outlining of the organization's succession plan , which began in April 2022. The next phase of the hospital's succession plan will be formally announced in February.

To see a list of highlights from his tenure and to learn more, visit hollandhospital/sowders .

