CARTISTEM is an allogeneic umbilical cord blood-derived mesenchymal stem cells (UCB-MSC) used to treat knee cartilage defects in patients with OA (with ICRS grade IV cartilage defect) caused by degeneration or repetitive trauma. ICRS grade is a diagnostic criterion used for grading the severity of cartilage defects. Grade IV is the most severe stage, with no visible cartilage remaining on the defect area.

Medipost is also planning to enter the Japanese market with a two-track strategy. Separately from the recently approved Phase III clinical trial and a Phase II clinical trial to compare the effects of HTO (High Tibial Osteotomy, a procedure to treat bowlegs [genu varum]) with/without CARTISTEM in 50 patients with mild to severe knee OA (K&L Grade 2-4) is ongoing to obtain conditional product approval since the second half of 2020.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the CARTISTEM market forecast analysis for osteoarthritis in the 6MM, along with Canada and Korea, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in osteoarthritis.

The report provides the clinical trials information of CARTISTEM for osteoarthritis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

In the coming years, the market scenario for osteoarthritis is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence CARTISTEM dominance.

Other emerging products for osteoarthritis are expected to give tough market competition to CARTISTEM and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of CARTISTEM in osteoarthritis. This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of CARTISTEM from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the CARTISTEM in osteoarthritis.

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of CARTISTEM?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to CARTISTEM in osteoarthritis and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the CARTISTEM development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to CARTISTEM for osteoarthritis?

What is the forecasted market scenario of CARTISTEM for osteoarthritis?

What are the forecasted sales of CARTISTEM in the six major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom, along with Canada and Korea?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to CARTISTEM for osteoarthritis? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of osteoarthritis?

1. Report Introduction

2. CARTISTEM Overview in Osteoarthritis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. CARTISTEM Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of CARTISTEM in Osteoarthritis

5.2. 6MM, Canada and Korea Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of CARTISTEM in the 6MM, Canada and Korea for Osteoarthritis

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of CARTISTEM in the United States for Osteoarthritis

5.3.2. Market Size of CARTISTEM in Germany for Osteoarthritis

5.3.3. Market Size of CARTISTEM in France for Osteoarthritis

5.3.4. Market Size of CARTISTEM in Italy for Osteoarthritis

5.3.5. Market Size of CARTISTEM in Spain for Osteoarthritis

5.3.6. Market Size of CARTISTEM in the United Kingdom for Osteoarthritis

5.3.7. Market Size of CARTISTEM in Canada for Osteoarthritis

5.3.8. Market Size of CARTISTEM in Korea for Osteoarthritis

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

