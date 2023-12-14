               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Auction Of Treasury Bills Cancelled


12/14/2023 10:32:31 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Government Debt Management has decided to cancel the auction of Treasury Bills planned for 18 December 2023.


