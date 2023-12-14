LS Security Breach: BJP MP To Get Support From Party

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 14 (IANS) The BJP MP Pratap Simha is expected to receive support from the saffron party, as per the sources.

Former minister and senior BJP leader K.S Eshwarappa said that one cannot condemn a patriot and Hindutva ideologue like Pratap Simha in connection with the Parliament security breach case.

Congress leaders said that Simha is unlikely to get a ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which is why he is indulging in creating controversies. The Congress party alleged that Simha has close connections with the arrested accused Manoranjan D who breached Parliament security and staged a canister smoke attack.

Manoranjan and his associate Sagar Sharma were issued passes by the Pratap Simha office.

Political analyst Channabasappa Rudrappa said that Simha is not one to play a diplomatic or safe game in politics.

“He always takes risks and is articulate. He likes to jump in and is one of the few active MPs. I don't think the party is going to initiate any action against him,” Rudrappa said.

Sources said Simha, who hails from the Vokkaliga community, also maintains a good relationship with the former PM Deve Gowda's family.

Following alliance between BJP and JD(S), Simha's position has further consolidated in the Vokkaliga-dominated Mysuru-Kodagu constituency. The alliance has already taken care of internal opposition to Simha, sources said.

Besides, Simha also enjoys unconditional support from the RSS and Hindutva groups. He has also challenged the top leadership of Karnataka Congress especially the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Simha shot to fame in Karnataka through his columns in the reputed Vijaya Karnataka newspaper. He has also authored a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and became famous for right-wingers.

He won the parliamentary elections for the first time in 2014 and then repeated his win in 2019. Simha (47) registered a thumping victory in 2019 with a margin of 1.4 lakh votes.

Sources also said that Simha is all set for a third win in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

--IANS

mka/dan