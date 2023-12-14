Assam CM Meets President Murmu, Invites Her To Attend Karbi Youth Festival

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

The President was given a souvenir and an Assamese gamosa by the Chief Minister.

After greeting the President, Sarma spoke with her on public welfare and development issues in Assam.

The Chief Minister also extended an invitation to President Murmu to visit Assam in order to participate in the 50th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) which is scheduled to happen next month.

Taking to his 'X' handle, Sarma wrote: "It was an absolute honour to call upon President Droupadi Murmu. Her humility & compassion is an immense source of strength for all of us. I was fortunate to have received her guidance today.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I had the pleasure to invite President to the 50th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) in January 2024. KYF is a celebration of our ancient indigenous culture & it will be further enriched by President Murmu's august presence," he further wrote.

Earlier this week, Sarma met the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister and discussed some key issues related to the development of Assam with both leaders.

--IANS

tdr/pgh