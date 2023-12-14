Guntas Shoots Sizzling 8-Under As Nihal, Kabir And Prince Bainsla Emerge Comfortable Winners In Fifth Leg Of US Kids Golf

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurgaon, Dec 14 (IANS) Guntas Kaur Sandhu of Chandigarh shot a stunning 8-under 64 to emerge a comfortable winner in the Girls 11-12 Category of the fifth Leg of the US Kids Golf India North Tour.

Coached by Mahesh, who works alongside one of India's best known coaches, Jesse Grewal, the Chandigarh golfer, Guntas has been consistent with her performances. She had two eagles on the Par-5s, the third and the 14th besides four birdies and two bogeys in a sizzling round on the Par-72 where the yardage was set at 4425 yards was her age group. She won her Category by seven shots, with another talented youngster, Naina Kapoor (71) second.

Grewal's trainees had a lot of success, as Nihal Cheema (35 for nine holes) in Boys 6 and Manyaveer Bhadoo (Boys 15-18) also won their age groups. Another talented youngster, Danish Verma (76) lost a play-off to Chaitanya Pandey (76) in Boys 12.

Prince Bainsla with five birdies against five bogeys stayed on top of Boys 13-14, where Aryaveer Lamba with three birdies on the back nine, shot 76 to tie for second place with Arshvant Srivastava, who while coming back from an injury and an eye infection, closed birdie-birdie.

Kabir Goyal (Boys 8) was another impressive winner as he closed his round with three birdies in a row and had five birdies against two bogeys, while Divjot Gupta was second with an even par 36 for the nine holes they played.

In a keen contest over nine holes in Girls 8 Category, Gairat Kaur Kahlon (32) of Mohali edged out Amaira Gulati (34). Gairat had four birdies and no bogeys, while Amaira had an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys.

Other winners on the day included Zorawar Singh Chahal (Boys 7), Rudar Gupta (Boys 9), Siddhant Sharma (Boys 10), Vidit Aggarwal (Boys 11) and Manyaveer Bhadoo (Boys 15-18).

Ananyaa Sood had five birdies against five bogeys in a round of 74 in Girls 13-14, where Parnika Sharma was second. In Girls 90-10, Aanya Dandriyal won with a round of 75.

--IANS

bc/