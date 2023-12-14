Ellisphere: Know your export partners, so that opportunity doesn't come with difficulty

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARIS, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its new White Paper, Ellisphere focuses on the specifics and challenges of export companies. The number of businesses exporting to France increased in 2022. In the first quarter of 2022, France had 138,700 exporting companies, a 20-year record!





It is the dynamism of intra-EU trade that is restoring exports. Compared to the first four months of 2019 (before the Covid-19 crisis), goods exports are 10% higher in 2022. This increase is comparable to that of Germany and is also in a very unfavourable global context.

Challenges and solutions for export companies

In BtoB international trade, customer/supplier risk management presents a challenge with financial, regulatory and reputational risks.

Ellisphere's latest Export White Paper deals with the specifics of customer/supplier risk management in BtoB in an international environment.

Regulations vary from one geographical area to another, so data can be inconsistent.

To better understand the Business Information's accessibility worldwide, Ellisphere has divided it into four main areas:



Western Europe

Central Europe

From West to East Asia and Oceania

Standardization of information retrieval

To ensure an equivalent quality of information, whether it be companies based in France or elsewhere in the world, Ellisphere has surrounded itself with information leaders in many countries.

With the BIGnet Alliance network, of which Ellisphere is president, it is now possible to access the quality of all these data repositories, both in terms of the number of companies included and the depth of the information offered.

In this respect, the calculation of scores distributed by certain members of the BIGnet Alliance is recognized by ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority). Like Ellisphere, each member of the network is recognized locally for the expertise of its analysts. Based on the performance of this network, Ellisphere offers online BtoB information on 225 million companies in 230 countries and territories.

Stephen Lord, President of BIGnet, Head of International at Ellisphere

"Ellisphere and its partners have the authority to use economic, legal and financial data on companies. This is confirmed by the accreditations of the European Securities and Market authorities, His Majesty's Treasury in the United Kingdom (Credit Reference agency), as well as various labels such as the Privacy Protection Pact Label, ISO 90001:2015* (and others)."

