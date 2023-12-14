Inventhelp Inventor Develops Assistive Device For Refilling Deer Feeders (JMT-269)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple and strain-free way to refill a deer feeder," said an inventor, from

Monahans, Texas, "so I invented the EASY FEED FILLER. My design eliminates the need for assistance and it could help to prevent injuries associated with lifting a heavy bag of feed."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to refill a deer feeder. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lift a heavy feed bag in order to refill the feeder barrel. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases safety and convenience. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hunters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-JMT-269, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp