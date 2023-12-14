Fairfield Inn & Suites By Marriott In Albany, Georgia Reveals Exciting Makeover

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALBANY, Ga., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced that the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Albany, Georgia has completed an extensive renovation in its guest rooms and public spaces. The hotel is owned by Flynn Holdings and managed by LBA Hospitality of Dothan, Alabama.

Fairfield Inn by Marriott Albany, GA

Continue Reading

The new look includes a new breakfast area as well as new furniture, lighting, wall vinyl and carpet in the lobby. Every guest room has been updated with new bedding, mattresses, carpet, and window treatments.

All of the furniture in the guest rooms has been replaced to include beds, nightstands and dressers. The bathrooms have been upgraded with new wallcovering, lighting, mirrors and showers.

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Albany is located at 3011 Kensington Court and offers guests convenient access to the culture, entertainment and recreation of Southwest Georgia. The 87-room and suite hotel is close to Flint RiverQuarium, Chehaw Park and Zoo, Pretoria Fields Collective, Albany State University, the Albany Museum of Art and Radium Springs Garden.

"As we continually work to provide a positive and productive travel experience, as well as reliable service at an exceptional value, these upgrades bring this splendid hotel into the upper tier for the Albany area," said Beau Benton, President, LBA Hospitality. "The new design and décor elevates the look and feel of the property, setting a new standard for the Fairfield Inn brand."

Each guest room at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Albany includes soft bedding, fluffy pillows, complimentary WiFi and Smart-TVs with Netflix and Hulu streaming capabilities. Additional hotel amenities include a 24/7 fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool and a complimentary hot breakfast.

For more information or to contact the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Albany please call directly at 229-883-8288, or visit .

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit .

About Fairfield by Marriott

Fairfield by Marriott® was founded on the principles of trusted service and warm, friendly hospitality inspired by its unique heritage as the namesake of the Marriott family retreat, the Fairfield Farm. Its contemporary, uplifting design provides an effortless experience for guests to maintain their routines while on the road. Evoking the feelings of calming simplicity, Fairfield offers thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites that provide separate quality living, working, and sleeping areas. With over 1,240 properties in 16 countries and territories, Fairfield is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International.

Contact:

Judy Cluck

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Larry Blumberg & Associates, Inc.

678-977-8316

[email protected]



SOURCE LBA Hospitality