Household Robots Market Worth $24.5 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) China is the fastest-developing country in the Asia Pacific. Cheap labor costs and the rising adoption of household robots have made China favorable for manufacturers to invest in this region. According to the World Bank, China's population is aging rapidly, wherein people older than 65 years are expected to represent 26% of the population by 2050. This aging population would increase the demand for domestic and assistive robots.

Key Market Players

The key players operating in the household robots companies are iRobot Corporation (US), Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd. (China), Xiaomi Corporation (China), Maytronics, Ltd. (Israel), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Neato robotics, Inc. (US), Dyson Limited (Singapore), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), LEGO A/S (Denmark), Hayward Holdings, Inc. (US), UBTECH Robotics, Inc. (China), Husqvarna Group (Sweden), Miele (Germany), Robomow (Israel), Cecotec Innovaciones S.L. (Spain), Monoprice, Inc. (US), temi (US), Deere & Company (US), BObsweep (Canada), ILIFE Innovation Limited (China), ILIFE Innovation Limited (China), Sharp Corporation (Japan), SharkNinja Operating LLC (US), Bissell Inc. (US), Blue Frog Robotics (France), and Beijing Roborock Technology Co. Ltd. (China).

