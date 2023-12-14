Drtalks Presents The Beyond Infertility Summit, Taking Place Virtually From April 16 - 22, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 2 Functional Fertility Doctors and 40+ More Experts Gather to Share the Latest Breakthroughs in Solving "Infertility"

The Beyond "Infertility" Summit aims to correct misconceptions and transform the approach to fertility, providing a comprehensive understanding of their bodies, cycles, and choices.

Drs. Simmons and Jones present groundbreaking research in their collective effort to help as many couples navigate their path to parenthood. The Beyond "Infertility" Summit is free for all attendees and is taking place from April 16 to 22, 2024.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks has recently announced the Beyond "Infertility": Navigating Your Path to Parenthood Summit , a virtual event hosted by naturopathic doctors, Aumatma Simmons, ND, FABNE, MS , and Carrie Jones, ND, FABNE, MPH . This summit, happening from April 16 to 22, 2024, aims to correct misconceptions and transform the approach to fertility. It offers attendees a comprehensive understanding of their bodies, cycles, and choices.

"It's startling to think that 48 million couples and 186 million individuals on this planet live with infertility ," said Dr. Simmons. "What's even more startling is that pregnancy loss occurs in up to 1 in every 4 pregnancies . This doesn't have to be the case. We're hosting this summit to empower couples with knowledge around fertility so they can navigate their own path to parenthood," added Dr. Jones.

Dr. Simmons is a naturopathic medicine practitioner with a dual master's degree in nutrition. As the visionary behind the Fertility Success Program, she specializes in holistic family planning and women's health. She is also the CEO of the Holistic Fertility Institute, dedicated to equipping women with knowledge about their bodies and reproductive health challenges.

Dr. Jones is a naturopathic physician also known as the "Queen of Hormones." She brings over 20 years of expertise in women's health and hormones and is the brains behind NuEthix Formulations and Metabolic Mentor University. Certified by the American Board of Naturopathic Endocrinology, she is recognized for her clinical experience and educational expertise. Her mission is to empower individuals to seize control of their fertility journey.

The Beyond "Infertility" Summit features renowned experts in holistic reproductive medicine. They are slated to share their knowledge to provide attendees with the knowledge to solve fertility challenges. Some notable names in the speaker lineup include:



Felice Gersh, MD

Wendie Trubow, MD, MBA, IFMCP Ann Shippy, MD

Interested attendees can sign up for the summit at .

About DrTalks:

DrTalks brings together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more - straight from the source.

The goal of DrTalks is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and the Beyond "Infertility" Summit is a crucial step toward achieving that goal. To learn more about DrTalks, visit our newsroom at .

