American Urological Association Names Next Education Chair

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark L. Gonzalgo, MD, PhD, MBA, of Desai Sethi Urology Institute, has been selected by a search committee and approved by the AUA Board of Directors as the next chair of the AUA Office of Education. Dr. Gonzalgo will assume the role of chair-elect on June 1, 2024, and begin his four-year term as chair on June 1, 2025.

In his new role, Dr. Gonzalgo will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and medical accuracy of educational content provided by the AUA. Reporting to the Board of Directors, he will serve as the Chair of the Education Council overseeing nine different committees and work groups and coordinating activities with the Secretary and Associate Secretaries for AUA's International Education Plan. Dr. Gonzalgo will oversee the development of all of AUA's educational activities, including the Instructional Courses and Skills Training at the AUA Annual Meeting, educational products and more.

"We are looking forward to working with Dr. Gonzalgo in his new role as chair of our Office of Education," said Dr. Randall Meacham, AUA President. "Given his decades-long history of working with AUA, he is exceptionally suited for this position, and the Board is confident that he will introduce innovative ideas to elevate the educational programs AUA offers."

Dr. Gonzalgo has been involved with the AUA for close to 20 years. He has been a reviewer and presenter for over 20 AUA meetings, contributed to two bladder cancer AUA guidelines and won multiple awards. Since 2021, he has also been on the AUA Education Council as a representative for urologic oncology and is an Emeritus Member of the Scientific Advisory Board at the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network.

“I am truly honored and excited to work with the AUA Office of Education to advance its mission of enhancing the clinical, business and leadership knowledge of the urologic community,” said Dr. Gonzalgo.“We have a tremendous opportunity to shape the future of urological education with the highest standards of learning across all areas of urology. I look forward to developing innovative programming that remains relevant to the evolving landscape of medical education and facilitates the pursuit of life-long learning.”

An active member of the urology community, Dr. Gonzalgo is currently a professor and vice chair at the Department of Urology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida. At the university, he is also a director for the Fellowship Program, a Urologic Oncology Service Line Clinical Service Leader and the executive director of Perioperative Surgical Services. Dr. Gonzalgo is an attending physician for the Department of Urology at the University of Miami Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Florida Veteran's Administration Medical Center. His research interests include bladder cancer, prostate cancer, open versus robot-assisted radical cystectomy and more.

