Nupropel: The Future Of Commercial Vehicle Advanced Fuel Education And Resources Has Arrived

Chico, CA, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvoy , the automotive industry's first structured searchable marketplace for work-ready trucks and vans powered by Work Truck Solutions , announced the launch of NuPropel , a commercial vehicle-centric advanced fuel resource center.

NuPropel is a brand-agnostic clearinghouse of information with a mission to provide all commercial vehicle stakeholders a forum to share and compare the myriad of topics relating to advanced fuel vehicles (hydrogen, electric, etc.) and the transition to net zero work trucks, vans, SUVs, and fleets.

Why NuPropel?

In a recent survey, Gartner found that 65% of decisions being made today are more complex (involving more stakeholders or choices) than they were just two years ago, and the lines between strategic, tactical, and operational decisions are blurring.

One very complex challenge for business owners and commercial fleet managers is deciding on the right approach as they navigate the seemingly inevitable pathway to carbon neutrality and beyond.

Commercial Alt Fuel/EVs And Net Zero

It's clear that three general criteria drive or limit EV and alternative fuel adoption:

1) The size of the fleet . Larger organizations with larger fleets can afford to experiment more and expect to gain from the social benefits associated with“green branding.”

2) The geography of the fleet . Extreme cold has a detrimental effect on EV battery performance for example, and access to charging/alt fuel infrastructure, while growing, is still limited in many parts of the country.

3) The intended use of the vehicle . For instance, current EV technology is unsuitable for hauling heavy loads over long distances, while urban delivery is a great fit.

Effective decision-making today requires up-to-date information, data, and analytics to drive better business outcomes. Although there is definitely a significant amount of information about EVs and alternative fuel choices available, in reality, most of the information being produced has a goal to influence-not genuinely educate. As a result, business owners, fleet managers, and stakeholders throughout the industry have been challenged to find independent and objective information and data.

Exciting Net Zero News

Director of Business Development for Comvoy, Candy McCollum, explains,“We truly want NuPropel visitors to have greater access to trusted net zero information that will help them be more efficient in their research, and to empower them to make better decisions for their fleet's future, no matter if they are a fleet of three or three thousand.”

The intent is for NuPropel to be the place industry stakeholders can trust to be both current and neutral. Although sponsors will be selected to help drive growth, they will be added slowly and with great discernment. Comvoy is proud to feature Mullen as the first sponsor, offering a truly viable solution for a new era of clean, connected commercial vehicles. In addition to overall advanced fuel-educational information, NuPropel features a checklist for EV adoption readiness, a national charging network link, and regularly published new content.

Founder and Chief Vision Officer of Work Truck Solutions Kathryn Schifferle added,“When we launched Comvoy in November of 2019 as the first commercial vehicle national marketplace, our long-term commitment was to continue to provide more than a commercial vehicle search platform, with accurate pricing and detailed upfit configurations. We are committed to delivering information, news, and data, and are here to help lead the industry that powers 80% of the U.S. GDP into the net zero future it deserves.”

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is the smart technology platform that serves the Commercial Vehicle Industry. End-to-end solutions such as Comvoy , the national commercial marketplace, and CV ShowroomTM, the smart digital catalog of commercial vehicles not in stock, connect the dots between commercial vehicle buyers, dealers , manufacturers and upfitters . This innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales, customer relationships and profitability.

