Ipilimumab + Nivolumab Drug Insight And Market Forecast - 2032

This report provides comprehensive insights about Ipilimumab + nivolumab for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the Ipilimumab + nivolumab for MPM in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the Ipilimumab + nivolumab for MPM.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the Ipilimumab + nivolumab market forecast analysis for MPM in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in MPM.

Drug Summary

Ipilimumab YERVOY is a human cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 (CTLA-4)-blocking antibody indicated for treating adult patients with unresectable MPM as first-line treatment in combination with nivolumab.

In April 2020, BMS announced that CheckMate743 (NCT02899299), a pivotal Phase III trial evaluating OPDIVO in combination with YERVOY in previously untreated MPM, met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). Based on a pre-specified interim analysis conducted by the independent Data Monitoring Committee, OPDIVO combined with YERVOY resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS compared to chemotherapy (pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin).

Ipilimumab + nivolumab Analytical Perspective

In-depth Ipilimumab + nivolumab Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of Ipilimumab + nivolumab for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.

Ipilimumab + nivolumab Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of Ipilimumab + nivolumab for MPM covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights



In the coming years, the market scenario for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence Ipilimumab + nivolumab dominance.

Other emerging products for MPM are expected to give tough market competition to Ipilimumab + nivolumab and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of Ipilimumab + nivolumab in MPM. This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of Ipilimumab + nivolumab from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Ipilimumab + nivolumab in MPM.

Key Questions



What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of Ipilimumab + nivolumab?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to Ipilimumab + nivolumab in malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the Ipilimumab + nivolumab development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to Ipilimumab + nivolumab for MPM?

What is the forecasted market scenario of Ipilimumab + nivolumab for MPM?

What are the forecasted sales of Ipilimumab + nivolumab in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to Ipilimumab + nivolumab for MPM? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of MPM?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Ipilimumab + nivolumab Overview in MPM

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestone

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. Ipilimumab + nivolumab Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Ipilimumab + nivolumab in MPM

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Ipilimumab + nivolumab in the 7MM for MPM

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Ipilimumab + nivolumab in the United States for MPM

5.3.2. Market Size of Ipilimumab + nivolumab in Germany for MPM

5.3.3. Market Size of Ipilimumab + nivolumab in France for MPM

5.3.4. Market Size of Ipilimumab + nivolumab in Italy for MPM

5.3.5. Market Size of Ipilimumab + nivolumab in Spain for MPM

5.3.6. Market Size of Ipilimumab + nivolumab in the United Kingdom for MPM

5.3.7. Market Size of Ipilimumab + nivolumab in Japan for MPM

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

