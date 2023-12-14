Air Ambulance Charity Launches New Winter Raffle To Save Lives

(MENAFN- Pressat) Great Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC) is inviting as many people as possible to take part in its new winter raffle. Tickets cost £1 each and participants will be in with a chance of winning £2,500 or one of twenty other prizes. Each ticket purchased will help keep your air ambulance flying.

If you'd like to escape for a night at The Pig near Bath, try gliding, or tear around Silverstone in a Porsche 911, visit GWAAC's website for details about how to enter: . The full list of prizes up for grabs is:



£2,500

Overnight stay for two at The Pig near Bath

Porsche driving experience at Silverstone

Silver gliding experience with Cotswold Gliding Club

Dyson vacuum cleaner

Weber BBQ

Gift hamper from Cologne and Cotton

Two tickets to Bath Racecourse

Roastery tour and tasting session for two at Wogan Coffee

Spice blending course for up to 10 people with Clifton Chilli Club

Tour for two at Gloucester Brewery

Golf simulator session for two people at Saltford Golf Club

Round of golf for two at Gloucester Golf Club

Two weekend camping tickets to Rock n Ribs festival 2024

Limited edition Andy Council print

One of three Presca cycle jerseys with GWAAC design One of three hampers of GWAAC goodies

Winter raffle hits retail stores

Tickets can also be purchased from GWAAC's charity shops, making it easy for shoppers to participate and contribute to the charity's crucial mission of saving lives across its community. The charity needs to raise over £4 million each year to remain operational.

GWAAC is inviting the people of Bristol, Gloucestershire and surrounding areas to visit their local GWAAC charity shop, grab their tickets and some Christmas gift bargains, and help its crew make a difference this winter season.

Raffle tickets purchased will help people like Stuart . Stuart suffered severe injuries following an accident on his farm at Christmas time, but he wasn't alone in needing GWAAC's help that day.

Stuart got to thank the crew who helped him when he visited the airbase

This winter, around five people will need GWAAC's help every day – from accidents on the road to medical emergencies at home, the charity's Critical Care Team will be called to the most severe 999 calls in the community. Each mission costs around £2,000 and with no day-to-day government funding, the lifesaving service would simply not be there without support from people like you.

In 2022, GWAAC was called to help 1,808 people in urgent need across its region of Bath and North East Somerset, Bristol, South Gloucestershire, Gloucestershire, North Somerset, and parts of Wiltshire

Tim Ross-Smith, GWAAC's Operations Officer said:“2023 is looking to be our busiest year ever, and with the demanding winter months ahead, we're preparing for a challenging start to 2024! Part of my job is making sure the crew have everything they need – from fuel in the helicopter and cars to lifesaving kit and equipment on board, as well as looking after their wellbeing. These essential resources all cost money. I'm calling on your support because a raffle ticket purchased by you today can save lives this winter.”

GWAAC's winter raffle draw will take place on Friday 19 January 2024 and the 21 lucky winners will be contacted by post following the draw.

To be in with a chance of winning, players must be 18 years old or over. The draw closes for entries online on 17 January 2024, and if you're sending your ticket stubs back in the post or purchasing them at a GWAAC shop, the closing date is Friday 12 January. For full terms and conditions visit

Good luck everyone and thank you from GWAAC.