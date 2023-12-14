Fragranceconservatory, The Go-To Source For Information On Fragrance Ingredients, Reaches Nearly 500 Ingredient Profiles

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) FragranceConservatory demonstrates industry commitment to transparency and informs and educates consumers on fragrance ingredients that bring delight to people every day

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators) announced today that its award-winning FragranceConservatory now includes nearly 500 fragrance ingredient profiles. Receiving tens of thousands of monthly views, the site explores the safety and stewardship of the fragrance industry, the history of fragrance, and the unique well-being benefits scented products provide. In addition, the nearly 500 ingredient profiles included in the website's Ingredient Directory feature details on individual fragrance ingredients - their scents, origins, synonyms, safety profiles, and more.

"Fragrance Creators supports a person's right to know and understand the information they see. Our members are committed to informing and educating consumers, policymakers, and journalists about the safety, benefits, and beauty that are foundational to the fragrance industry," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "FragranceConservatory does just that, and we are proud to continue growing this essential resource for its thousands of users. As we add more and more ingredient profiles, we encourage companies along the entire value chain to link to the site to help the public learn more about individual fragrance ingredients, as well as have easy access to fragrance facts, history, chemistry, and more."

People today frequently search online for information about the ingredients in the products they purchase, which makes providing information and education about fragrance ingredients more important than ever. The association will continue to grow The Fragrance Conservatory by adding more ingredient profiles, thereby empowering people with direct access to clear and comprehensive fragrance information.

FragranceConservatory is developed by a coalition of pioneering Fragrance Creators members, including Arylessence , Bedoukian Research , Bell Flavors & Fragrances , CHANEL , Citrus & Allied Essences , The Clorox Company , LANXESS , The Estée Lauder Companies , IFF , Kenvue , The Lermond Company , Procter & Gamble , Revlon , Robertet USA , SC Johnson , and Takasago International Corporation (USA) .

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance- . Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators -for people, perfume, and the planet.

