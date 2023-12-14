Maven Trading Prop Firm To Pay Out $1 Million In 2023

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Maven Trading, a first-in-class proprietary trading firm, is thrilled to announce it's projected to distribute $1 million in payouts by the end of 2023. This achievement marks the growth and success Maven Trading has experienced since its inception.

Chris Hunter, the CEO of Maven Trading, expressed pride in the accomplishment, stating, "We're proud of the accomplishment. We've come far, and have our team and traders to thank for it."

Maven Trading is a first-in-class prop firm offering a simulated 'funded trader' program to full-time traders. In the past year, Maven has steadily grown to be a prominent member of the prop firm community and recently celebrated its first anniversary. The anniversary signifies a year of overcoming challenges, building partnerships, and achieving success in the competitive world of proprietary trading.

Proprietary trading, also known as "prop trading", allows traders an opportunity to learn and test their trading skills while taking on less risk. Maven's customers benefit from access to different tiers that suit their individual needs.

As Maven Trading looks to the future, the firm remains dedicated to providing a supportive and dynamic environment for traders to thrive. The $1 million payout milestone is a testament to the firm's commitment to reward the hard work and success of its traders.

About

Maven Trading is a first-in-class proprietary trading firm that offers a simulated 'funded trader' program to full-time traders. With a commitment to innovation and its traders, Maven Trading has quickly become a prominent member of the proprietary trading community. The firm celebrates its first anniversary with the announcement of a projection of $1 million in payouts by the end of 2023. Learn more at maventrading or follow us on X @Maventrading.

