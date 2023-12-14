Embrace The Season With LEVEL8 Luggage's Festive Collection

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Curate Memorable Journeys with Travel Companions Tailored for Christmas 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Amidst the approaching holiday season, a time synonymous with warmth and joy, LEVEL8 Luggage extends an invitation to transform your travels into more than just a journey - into cherished adventures.

Embark on a Voyageur Journey for Christmas 2023

The CEO, Steven Lin, eagerly shares news of a special holiday gathering, offering thoughtful companions for the upcoming Christmas of 2023.

Featured in this festive assembly are the Luminous Textured Carry-On 20" and the graceful Voyageur Check-in 28 ". These pieces, not merely luggage but storytellers in their own right, carry with them tales of exploration and discovery. The Voyageur collection , celebrated for its wide-handle design, enduring German-made Makrolon® polycarbonate hard shell and quiet 360° spinner wheels, is more than a companion; it's an enriching part of your travel narrative.

Rooted in the vibrant streets of New York City, LEVEL8 has been a pioneer in curating travel solutions for the modern, always-on-the-go individual. We take pride in offering luggage and travel accessories that seamlessly blend durability and reliability with a touch of style and elegance.

"Travel should be a joyous adventure, not a burden. Our products are crafted with the needs and lifestyle of contemporary travelers in mind," shares Steven Lin. "The positive response from our customers consistently reinforces our confidence in the quality of our range," he adds.

This holiday season, rather than a sale, LEVEL8 extends an invitation to enrich your journeys with warmth and comfort. Enjoy the embrace of complimentary shipping in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and EU, making this the perfect moment to embark on a voyage with LEVEL8. Join us in adding a touch of joy to your travels, where each adventure feels like coming home. After all, it's not just luggage; it's a chapter in your own extraordinary story.

View the original press release on newswire.

Contact Information

Chanky Chang

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE: LEVEL8