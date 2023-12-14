LOAR PLLC Expands Scholarship Fund To All Texas Universities, Applications Available Today For $100K In Scholarships

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SOAR Texas is a non-profit organization providing funding, mentorship, and support to female leaders pursuing higher education.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / LOAR PLLC is excited to announce that, starting with the 2024 academic year, students attending any university in Texas will be eligible for the scholarship.



Do you know a high school or college student who is passionate about making a difference in the world? If so, they may be eligible for the SOAR Texas Scholarship, which awards $100K in annual college scholarships to 20 outstanding female students who are the future leaders of their schools, communities, and businesses. The SOAR program focuses on supporting women who are the first in their family to pursue higher education or who have overcome significant challenges. The application for 2024 SOAR Scholars opens today, December 14, and all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply. The winners will be notified by April 15 and honored at LOAR Texas Summer Celebration on June 8, 2024.

The recipients will have access to continuing education, professional development, and mentoring throughout their college or graduate school experience. As new ones are chosen each year, previous ones will be invited to continue participating in SOAR activities. Ongoing participants will be able to pay it forward by participating in mentorship roles and all will benefit from the relationships these circles will build.

SOAR Scholar, Marie Valles , University of Texas, shared, "As a SOAR scholar, I can confidently say that the SOAR program has allowed me to grow my network and support system in ways I never thought to be possible. Being a part of such an amazing organization and group of women has removed an incredible amount of fear that I hold as a First-Generation Latina student wanting to attend law school. My growth during that year is a direct result of having the support of SOAR and the individuals involved such as Amber."

"The SOAR scholarship funds I received are invaluable contributions to my ability to participate fully in the law school experience, including exploring various internships, volunteering in the pro bono clinics, and participating in student organizations," said SOAR Scholar Arielle Allen , University of Texas Law School.

SOAR Scholar, Lisa Lozano , Texas A&M PhD candidate, added, "As a doctoral student at Texas A&M University, I'm so grateful to be a SOAR scholar. The award has granted me financial stability, and in turn, allowed me to focus more on studying and building my therapeutic skills at the TAMU psychology training clinic! Amber and the team check in with us throughout the semester, and it's evident that they genuinely care about our well-being. Being a first-generation student, it's really nice to have their holistic support and know they're a resource I can rely on for professional development or just to talk about my experience navigating graduate school."

LOAR PLLC is a fast-growing, woman-owned, law firm with offices located in Austin , DFW, Waco and Edinburg serving all Texans. This firm launched SOAR Texas , a nonprofit scholarship foundation, to provide annual college scholarships to 20 outstanding first-generation female college students. Full bios of last year's winners can be found at SOAR Scholars .

For more information on the SOAR Texas Scholarship, to donate, or to serve as a Mentor, visit SOAR Texas . For more information, visit our website or contact us, [email protected] , 888-288-6503 ; and follow LOAR PLLC on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn for more announcements.

