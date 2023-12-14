ACCESSWIRE Shares 3 Press Release Headline Tips

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / As a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, ACCESSWIRE understands the importance of an attention-grabbing headline.

In fact, it's reported that the average internet user will read 80 percent of headlines.

"Headlines are like a first impression. You get one chance to get readers to stop their scroll and click on your content," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

Crafting an attention-grabbing headline is a pivotal step in the press release distribution process. And, to help companies around the globe improve theirs, ACCESSWIRE shares three headline writing tips to consider:

Include keywords - To improve search engine optimization (SEO) performance and help audiences find content, headlines should use the language a company's target audience is using. This includes the keywords they're searching for. When choosing an SEO keyword, make sure it's relevant to the overall message of the press release.

Be specific - While it's easy to think general phrases will intrigue readers, it could actually confuse them. When writing a press release headline, remember that specificity breeds trust and trust leads to engagement.

Use Numbers - When possible, include statistics and data points that are mentioned in the press release in the headline. Numbers attract interest. For example, ACCESSWIRE Shares 3 Benefits of Consistent Press Release Distribution

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit .

