Delegation From National Defense University Visits UNEC

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

The delegation of the National Defense University visited the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) and held a meeting with students, Azernews reports,citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Events aimed at the military-patriotic upbringing of the youth and instilling in them a sense of devotion to statehood continue in accordance with the action plan for the current year.



First, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

At the meeting held with the participation of the professor-teaching staff of the UNEC, enlightenment talks on educating the youth in the spirit of commitment to national-spiritual values, statehood and patriotism were held with students and their questions were answered.

At the end of the meeting, a thorough exchange of views on a number of issues on cooperation in the field of science and education was held.