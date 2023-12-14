Delegation From National Defense University Visits UNEC

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The delegation of the National Defense University visited the
Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) and held a meeting
with students, Azernews reports,citing
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
Events aimed at the military-patriotic upbringing of the youth
and instilling in them a sense of devotion to statehood continue in
accordance with the action plan for the current year.
First, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids
(Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty,
territorial integrity, and independence of the Motherland, was
honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of
the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
At the meeting held with the participation of the
professor-teaching staff of the UNEC, enlightenment talks on
educating the youth in the spirit of commitment to
national-spiritual values, statehood and patriotism were held with
students and their questions were answered.
At the end of the meeting, a thorough exchange of views on a
number of issues on cooperation in the field of science and
education was held.
