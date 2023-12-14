Five More Children Return To Ukraine From Russian Occupation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five more Ukrainian children have returned to Ukraine from Russian occupation.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Five more children have returned from occupation," the post said.

It added that two of them have a family and they had been brought back to Ukraine together with their parents. Three more are children who found themselves in difficult life circumstances.

Prokudin said that now they are all in a safe place where they are being provided with the necessary assistance.

He thanked everyone who is working in this very important direction, including the Save Ukraine organization, guardianship authorities, and regional children's services.