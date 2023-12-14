Azerbaijan To Proceed With Its Anti-Inflationary Policies In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Anti-inflationary measures will continue in Azerbaijan in 2024, Trend reports via the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

This issue was discussed at a meeting of the working group on “Monitoring inflation and prices".

The working group's head Rufat Mammadov noted that next year the necessary work will be carried out to continue the above measures, ensure a healthy competitive environment in the domestic market, monitor prices and study their causes, ensure an acceptable level of inflation for economic growth.

It was also noted that the adoption of the Competition Code will give a positive impetus to these processes.

Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan slowed down by 9.4 percent from January through November 2023, year-on-year.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel