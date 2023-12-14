Azerbaijan To Proceed With Its Anti-Inflationary Policies In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Anti-inflationary measures will continue in Azerbaijan in 2024,
Trend reports via
the country's Cabinet of Ministers.
This issue was discussed at a meeting of the working group on
“Monitoring inflation and prices".
The working group's head Rufat Mammadov noted that next year the
necessary work will be carried out to continue the above measures,
ensure a healthy competitive environment in the domestic market,
monitor prices and study their causes, ensure an acceptable level
of inflation for economic growth.
It was also noted that the adoption of the Competition Code will
give a positive impetus to these processes.
Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan slowed down by 9.4
percent from January through November 2023, year-on-year.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107598486
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.