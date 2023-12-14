               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Politician Detained


12/14/2023 10:10:12 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. National Council member Tofig Yagublu has been detained, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Azerbaijan told Trend .

It was noted that Tofig Yagublu was detained by officers of Narimanov district police department in Baku, and an investigation is currently underway.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107598484

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search