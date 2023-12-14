Azerbaijani Politician Detained

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. National Council member Tofig Yagublu has been detained, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Azerbaijan told Trend .

It was noted that Tofig Yagublu was detained by officers of Narimanov district police department in Baku, and an investigation is currently underway.

