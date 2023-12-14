(MENAFN- PR Newswire) If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Barclays securities between July 22, 2019 and October 12, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company") (NYSE: BCS , OTC: BCLYF) and reminds investors of the January 2, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Contrary to his false public assertions, Jes Staley had a very close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein; (2) Staley was reportedly aware of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities and may have even sexually assaulted a victim who had previously been trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein; (3) Staley's close, personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and potential criminal activity, if discovered, could bring reputational, legal, and financial harm to Barclays; (4) as a result, Barclays response to the FCA's inquiry regarding Staley's relationship with Epstein was materially false; (5) Barclays, having become aware of information contradicting its response to the FCA's inquiry, then failed to update the response so that it would be accurate, or otherwise take any meaningful action; and (6) that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On October 12, 2023, the Financial Conduct Authority published an announcement on its website entitled "FCA decides to fine and ban James Staley."

On this news, Barclays' ADRs fell $0.39 per ADR, or 4.98% to close at $7.43 per ADR on October 12, 2023, damaging investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.



Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Barclay's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

