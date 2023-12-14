Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Cutting Board (CTK-8154)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a cutting board that allows the user to slice foods in multiple directions for ease in preparation," said an inventor, from

McAllen, Texas, "so I invented the UNIVERSAL CUTTING BOARD. My design also enables you to temporarily store cut food items for more space on the cutting board."

The patent-pending invention provides a specially designed cutting board that would allow the user to slice, cut, and dice foods in all directions. In doing so, it eliminates the need to reposition food items like cheeses or meats that generally stick to the cutting surface. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CTK-8154, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

