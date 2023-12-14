(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Law Update - The Latest Case Law In Practice Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This highly interactive course covers all the latest developments in contract law. It develops practical points from the cases from the last 18 months, and explains their relevance through practical drafting examples and discussions.

This intensive programme will ensure delegates are aware of all the main issues relevant to contracts, their formation, operation and termination. Whether supplying or buying goods, services or intellectual property, all those involved with contracts will gain the necessary latest knowledge of the law needed in this field.

Benefits of attending



Learn about the latest case law relating to contracts

Examine the impact the latest case law has on your contracts

Understand how to use this information in practice

Get to grips with contract interpretation and implied terms Reduce your contract risk profile and tighten up your contract clauses

Certification:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:



In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Contract managers and professionals

Paralegals and trainee solicitors

Business development managers

Procurement managers

Purchasing managers Others whose work regularly brings them into contact with contracts

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Formation of a contract



Offers or ITTs

Parties

Burying onerous terms and incorporation Deeds gone wrong

Interpretation and implied terms



How to interpret a contract Which terms can be implied and in what circumstances?

Good faith and discretion



The status of good faith in English Law When can a decision be attached for being capricious?

Guarantees and indemnities



Primary guarantees 'on demand'

Secondary obligations to perform or to pay 6 types of indemnities

Obligations and endeavours



Innominate, warranty or a condition - how do you tell? New tests for reasonable endeavours

Breach of contract and damages



The difference between repudiatory and material breach

How to handle non-performance Liquidated damages or penalties?

Other remedies



Failure of basis and abandonment

Misrepresentation Unjust enrichment and duress

Limitation of liability



Drafting exclusion clauses that work Latest guidance on reasonableness

Boilerplates



Force majeure - Covid and Ukraine

The entire agreement clause Dispute resolution and variations

Smart contracts

Contracting in natural language or code?

Speakers:

Helen Swaffield

Barrister in Commercial and Public Law

Helen Swaffield is a practising Barrister with over 25 years' experience in Commercial and Public Law including commercial contracts and regulation, EU Law, international outsourcing and procurement, competition, franchising, supply and distribution and IPR. Helen appears in the High Court, Commercial Court and Technology and Construction Court as well as commercial arbitrations and adjudications. Helen has a French Law accreditation and has a diploma in EU Law from the University of Strasbourg. Having worked at both the EU Commission and the EU Court, she speaks French and reads Spanish.

Helen has drafted commercial, public and health sector contracts and has developed precedents and templates for industry use. She is regularly consulted to mitigate business risks and resolve claims and other disputes before litigation. Helen is the editor of and contributor to the Commercial Litigation Journal and the Procurement and Outsourcing Journal.

