Drugs Don’T Work In NJ: National Authority Nancy Delogu Leads Discussion On Workplace Drug Policy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Millburn, NJ, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) invites New Jersey businesses to its 24th annual members webinar,“A Legal Update,” at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 6, 2024. This free event is part of the PDFNJ's workplace prevention program, Drugs Don't Work in NJ.

Focused on legal compliance and contemporary challenges, the webinar will explore the impact of marijuana use on the workplace and discuss current national trends and laws, such as the use of oral fluids for drug testing, an emerging issue for employers who need to be in compliance with Department of Transportation guidelines.

The webinar will feature Nancy Delogu, an attorney at Littler Mendelson, P.C., and an expert on substance abuse in the workplace. She will be joined by Lauren J. Marcus, shareholder for Littler Mendelson P.C., who represents and advises New Jersey employers in various aspects of employment law. WRNJ's Morning Program and B.Inspired podcast host Bert Baron will moderate.

“As New Jersey navigates the complexities of legal marijuana and evolving drug testing technologies, it is crucial for businesses to stay ahead of the curve,” said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. “This webinar serves as a platform for employers to gain insights and guidance on adapting their workplace policies."

Attendees will receive resources post-webinar to update their policies in compliance with regulatory changes. To register for the webinar, visit the Partnership for a Drug-Free NJ website at .

For more information about PDFNJ's programs and services, contact Bill Lillis, CPS, Drug-Free Workplace Coordinator, at ... or 862-253-6808.

###

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 226 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

CONTACT: Lisa Batitto Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey ...