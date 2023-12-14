IDF Announces Cash Reward For Hamas Leaders Sinwar, Deif

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 14 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday announced cash reward for the Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Dief who are allegedly considered to be responsible for the October 7 attacks on Israel.

Media reports said that the Israelis dropped leaflets in Gaza offering cash reward about the whereabouts of Yahya Sinwar, Muhammed Deif and Hamas other commanders.

The leaflets promised to pay $400,000 for information about Yahya Sinwar; $300,000 for information about his brother -- Muhammed Sinwar -- who commands the southern brigade of Hamas.

An amount of $200,000 for Rafaa Salameh commander of Khan Younis Battalion of Hamas and an amount of $100,000 for information about Mohammed Deif -- the commander of Hamas Military Wing.

The leaflets also contained a telephone number and contact details of the Telegram messaging app, promising confidentiality.

Earlier, the Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said that they will try to kill Sinwar.

The IDF has also raided the residence and office of Sinwar in North Gaza and allegedly recovered several documents.

