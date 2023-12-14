               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Robotexts Reach 13 Billion In November, According To Robokiller Insights


12/14/2023 9:32:45 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Robotexts increased by 8% to 13.9 billion
amid the holiday shopping season, a far cry from 2022 robotexts within the same timeframe. Meanwhile, robocalls dropped to 4.5 billion , a 6% decrease from October, according to Robokiller insights.

Last year, Robokiller identified a barrage of robotexts related to brand marketing as brands tried to capitalize on the holiday shopping season to gain potential customers. This year is much different as brands are striking a balance between promoting their products and respecting customer opt-in preferences, which accounts for the reduction in total spam texts.

Brands send fewer robotexts this holiday season, but profits rise
 Despite receiving fewer spam text messages, consumers spent 7.5% more on Black Friday than they did in 2022 . With brand marketing messages significantly dialed back in 2023, brands still benefited from increased sales, creating a win-win scenario for brands and consumers who may view these types of messages as unwanted.

Robocalls remain below 5 billion
 Robocalls have hovered between 4 and 5 billion since September. Although robocalls remain stagnant in terms of volume, consumer losses to these phone scams have yet to dip. It's no surprise that robocalls declined in November, as yearly trends continue to hold coupled with government efforts to reduce spam calls like car warranty and student loan robocalls have paid dividends, but losses still remain elevated, which is a cause for concern.

Scammers are adapting their tactics to specifically target consumers with sophisticated robocall schemes like fake charity donation requests, cryptocurrency scams, and various AI scams, like those that clone
family members' voices to steal money, and it's working. Consumers have already lost $65 billion to robocall scams in 2023, which is the same amount lost in 2022, and with a few weeks left in the year, losses to these scams could break last year's record.

November key trends

Top robotexts nationwide:

Robotext Category

Estimated Robotexts

Delivery (Amazon, USPS, UPS)

1,035,423,588

Bank

340,162,205

Apple + hardware

199,216,353

Travel

143,125,409

Top robotext states:

State

Estimated robotexts

Estimated robotexts per person

Washington, D.C.

65,864,340

158

Oklahoma

267,614,561

118

Missouri

514,361,152

105

Louisiana

301,681,908

101

Top robocalls nationwide:

Robocall category

Estimated robocalls

Health Insurance

103,822,043

Debt Collector

81,252,034

Financial Service

72,224,030

Top robocalled states per capita:

State

Estimated robocalls

Estimated robocalls per person

Texas

327,394,849

14

Oklahoma

44,635,236

14

Arkansas

30,639,960

12

Georgia

104,311,797

12

How to stop phone scams
 At Robokiller, it's our mission to create a world without spam. In addition to downloading the
Robokiller app , follow these tips to protect yourself against
spam texts
and
spam calls .

Additionally, if your brand is interested in protecting against scams perpetrated under its name, contact our
enterprise service team .

About Robokiller
 Trusted by more than 12 million people, Robokiller is the award-winning spam call + text blocker app that blocks 99% of dangerous phone scams. Winner of the FTC's Robocalls Against Humanity competition, Robokiller uses AI+machine learning to identify and block any incoming spam call and text within 0.01 seconds of it reaching a users' phone - all before they ever see it. To date, Robokiller has blocked over 1 billion phone scams and prevented over $700 million in consumer losses.

Robokiller's proprietary data insights have been featured by The New York Times, ABC World News, Good Morning America, and many others. Robokiller is available for download in the
Apple App Store and
Google Play .
To learn more, visit
. Robokiller, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ:
IAC ).

SOURCE Robokiller

MENAFN14122023003732001241ID1107598392

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

