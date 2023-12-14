MLB Partners With EPIC Global Solutions And Entain Foundation U.S. To Educate Minor League Players On Gambling Harm Prevention

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The three organizations partnered to enhance MLB's responsible gambling education for players.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Major League Baseball (MLB), EPIC Global Solutions, and Entain Foundation U.S. have partnered to enhance MLB's efforts to educate players on how to prevent gambling-related harms.

EPIC Global Solutions will offer lived experience educational sessions focused on responsible gambling and mental health to Minor League players and other MLB personnel selected by MLB. Entain Foundation U.S. will provide financial and other support to facilitate the sessions delivered by EPIC Global Solutions.

"We believe that EPIC's impressive program facilitators, including an ex-minor leaguer, will communicate critical insights on gambling harm prevention in relatable and compelling ways," said Quest Meeks, Vice President, Sports Betting & Compliance at MLB. "Our younger minor league players in particular are coming into the league at a time when mobile sports betting is an increasingly prominent part of the sports ecosystem. We want to help those players avoid gambling-related pitfalls that can derail not only their careers, but also their day-to-day lives more generally."

"We are pleased to be able to support baseball to take a proactive stance on player protection against gambling-related harm through our innovative lived experience approach, sharing the stories of those who have experienced gambling disorder first hand," said Ben McGregor, director of sports partnerships at EPIC Global Solutions.

"Working with such an iconic American institution provides a unique opportunity to not only help the players connected to every franchise, but also the wider supporter base across the country, who can learn more about the potential effects of gambling harm through the increased profile this program will generate. We thank Major League Baseball and Entain Foundation U.S. for providing this platform for wider awareness."

"Entain Foundation U.S. is proud to support EPIC Risk Management's effort to educate the Major League Baseball community about problem gambling," said Martin Lycka, Entain's Senior Vice President for American Regulatory Affairs and Responsible Gambling and Trustee of Entain Foundation U.S. "We must take a preventative approach to gambling harm, particularly those involved in sports, so educating the baseball community on responsible gambling practices is a critical measure."

The new three-way partnership expands an ongoing collaboration between EPIC Global Solutions and Entain Foundation U.S. to educate the public on gambling harm prevention. Entain Foundation U.S. sponsors information and education programs on problem gambling for professional athletes, collegiate athletes, coaches, and teams at universities nationwide and several sports organizations.

The delivery model is expected to commence in 2024, when EPIC will visit Minor League teams during Spring Training.

EPIC Global Solutions delivers ground-breaking harm prevention programs, independently accredited training, and class-leading advisory to help individuals and organizations across the highest risk sectors in the sports wagering ecosystem minimize the risks of gambling harm. Through a partnership with the Entain Foundation U.S.-Entain plc's unique non-profit subsidiary, dedicated to promoting responsible gambling and sports integrity-EPIC Global Solutions' work in U.S. sports continues to grow.



Media Contacts

Entain Foundation U.S.

Ethan Andersen, Partner,

PSC

[email protected]

+1 (732) 207-6771

EPIC Global Solutions

Adrian Ward

+44 1942 494913

[email protected]

About EPIC Global Solutions

EPIC Global Solutions is a globally leading independent gambling harm minimization consultancy. Working across the highest risk sectors for gambling-related harm, EPIC has worked in 28 countries on ground-breaking harm minimization programs, sector-leading gambling operator training, and class-leading advisory. EPIC draws on lived experience to help individuals and organizations across financial services, elite sport, the military, criminal justice, education, and the gambling industry to minimize the risks posed by gambling harm. For more information on EPIC Global Solutions, visit .

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched this season on MLB. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit

.

About Entain Foundation U.S.

Entain Foundation U.S . is a first-of-its-kind non-profit organization dedicated to promoting responsible gambling, sports integrity, and corporate compliance in the U.S. The Foundation was launched in 2019 by the Entain Global Foundation and the Entain Group. Trustees of Entain Foundation U.S. include Entain's Martin Lycka, former New York Giants wide receiver and Super Bowl Champion Amani Toomer, and international gambling regulatory expert Bill Pascrell III, a partner at Princeton Public Affairs Group. Globally, the Entain Foundation has committed more than $100 million to responsible gambling programs over the next five years.

For more information, see the group's website:



SOURCE Entain Foundation U.S.