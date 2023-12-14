City Wide Facility Continues To Expand In California With San Luis Obispo Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Local Entrepreneurs Bring Premier Facility Solutions to Central Coast Region

City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its record-breaking growth with the opening of its newest location in California, making it the twelfth to serve the state. The new office will serve commercial properties in the Central Coast region.

Local building owners and property management companies in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara

now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneurs Breck and Kali Ashdown opened the Central Coast office at 3591 Sacramento Drive, Suite 120, in San Luis Obispo, CA.

"We chose City Wide because we felt aligned with the Vision, Mission, and Values. Not only was the process from our first call great, but the ongoing support from the Home Office has been superb. We also love the business model and ability to grow a great profitable business that will be interconnected with our community. The cherry on top was the idea of spreading the ripple. We love the concept and the fact that we have seen it play out over and over already in such a short span."

Prior to beginning their journey with City Wide, both Breck and Kali had illustrious careers in B2B and tech sales. Most recently, Breck served in sales leadership roles with PayPal and Nitro, Inc. Kali brings in-depth sales and management experience, serving most recently in sales leadership roles with Lattice, Modern Health, and LinkedIn.

City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with independent and locally owned companies to provide services to our clients. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a company with a proven system and track record in the facility maintenance industry.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in the Central Coast area and the services it offers, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" GoCityWid or call (520) 240-6191.

