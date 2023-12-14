(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Herndon, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a competitive recompete contract to deliver analytical services, consulting and management expertise to 9AF AFCENT staffs and their air combat missions in Southwest Asia. The U.S. Air Force has selected Serco for the Organizational Planning, Program Management & Technical Consulting Support contract which has a total estimated value of $84 million if all options are exercised. It includes one-base year, four one-year options, and one six-month extension periods for a total of five and half years.

Under the contract, Serco will continue to deliver high-level analytical services, consulting and management expertise to 9AF AFCENT staffs responsible for: program management, operational employment of airpower, joint operations, intelligence, logistics, information technology, AOC operations, contingency planning and other functional areas required by mission demands. Serco will provide these services for the Headquarters 9AF AFCENT at Shaw Air Force base, deployment locations, and subordinate units in the Continental United States and overseas.

Additionally, Serco will improve effectiveness in the planning, training, exercising, executing and assessment of 9AF AFCENT's mission responsibilities and maintenance of supporting infrastructures within a constantly changing political and military environment in Southwest Asia.

“With this contract, Serco continues to support the critical mission requirements of AFCENT air operations in Southwest Asia,” said Tom Watson, Serco Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer.“This contract award highlights the intelligence, technical, and mission ready capability support our team provides to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command. I applaud our team in their efforts, as we continue to make an impact in supporting U.S. combat and humanitarian operations around the world.”

