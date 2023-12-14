Washington, D.C. Auto Show Promises Unparalleled Ride And Drive Experiences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive world is set to converge on the nation's capital January 19 through 28 for the highly anticipated Washington, D.C. Auto Show. Always looking to be a step ahead, attendees can expect to experience groundbreaking activations that go beyond the traditional showroom spectacle. This year's event will feature cutting-edge Ride n' Drive experiences, including the debut of the Nissan EV Track Experience, the return of the Hyundai Indoor Test Track, and an Outdoor Ride n' Drive presented by Pepco EVsmart.

Nissan, a trailblazer in electric vehicle technology, is set to redefine the driving experience with the introduction of the Nissan EV Track Experience at the 2024 show. This innovative offering goes beyond a mere test drive, immersing participants in the dynamic capabilities of Nissan's latest electric models. This specially designed track, surrounding their full static display in the Performance Hall, promises a thrilling journey that will allow riders to explore the power, handling, and efficiency of Nissan's emission-free models.

Hyundai, known for its commitment to innovation and sustainability, is set to captivate attendees for their Hyundai Indoor Test Track. Returning in high-demand, this immersive experience is designed to simulate real-world driving conditions, allowing drivers to navigate through a course that highlights Hyundai's advanced technology and superior performance. The indoor track serves as a testament to Hyundai's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of modern driving.

For those who prefer the open road, the Outdoor Ride n' Drive presented by Pepco EVsmart offers a unique exploration of electric vehicles in a real-world setting. Pepco, a leader in energy innovation, has partnered with various manufacturers to offer attendees the chance to test drive a range of electric vehicles, including models from Subaru and Subaru, Ford and Hyundai. This outdoor adventure allows participants to experience firsthand the seamless integration of electric power into their everyday driving.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show has long been a platform for automakers to unveil their latest models and innovations, and this year's Ride n' Drive experiences are a testament to the automotive industry embracing a sustainable and electrifying future. By offering attendees the chance to not only see but also experience the capabilities of electric vehicles, the show aims to drive enthusiasm for the next generation of automotive technology.

Get ready to rev up your expectations and drive into a new era of automotive excellence at the Washington DC Auto Show. Tickets for the 2024 Washington, D.C. Auto Show are now on sale. For more information on current show programming and to purchase tickets, visit WashingtonAutoShow .

Show dates and times: Friday, January 19, 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm; Saturday, January 20, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, January 21, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Monday, January 22 through Thursday, January 25, 12:00 noon – 8:00 pm; Friday, January 26, 12:00 – 9:00 pm; Saturday, January 27, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, January 28, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2024 Auto Show will highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation through its brand-new DC eDrives experience. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2024 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 19 through January 28, 2024.





Nissan EV Track Experience Hyundai Indoor Track

