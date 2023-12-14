Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Pray At Shirdi Saibaba Temple

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), Dec 14 (IANS) Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan and his actress-daughter Suhana prayed at the famed Shirdi Saibaba Temple here on Thursday.

The Shirdi town visit came a couple of days after he went and prayed at the Vaishnodevi Mata Temple in Jammu, both coming ahead of his upcoming much-anticipated film, "Dunki".

Videos of SRK and Suhana have surfaced on social media showing the father-daughter duo at the Shirdi Saibaba Temple.

While King Khan is sporting a white t-shirt with a dark coat and black cap plus an orange shawl around his shoulder, Suhana is seen attired in a pastel blue salwar-kurta suit.

Scores of fans taken by surprise at the sudden star-duo entry were seen jostling for a glimpse and clicking selfies, while Khan managed to greet and shake hands with some temple officials who came out to receive them, and waves out to his fans crowding around.

With two huge blockbusters -- "Pathaan" and "Jawan" under his belt this year, Khan is hoping for a hat-trick in 2023 with "Dunki", which is slated for a Christmas-New Year week on December 21.

Incidentally, prior to the "Jawan" release in September, Khan had visited the Lalbaugcha Raja marquee in Parel along with family and then prayed at Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Besides his own twin-blockbusters, this year daughter Suhana made her screen debut with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies" -- based on the famous American comic books series -- in which she enacted the role of the rich and temperamental Veronica Lodge.

The film, released on the OTT platform, also features Khushi Kapoor -- daughter of the late actress Sridevi as Betty Cooper -- plus Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle), Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley) and Aditi Dot (Ethel Muggs). --IANS

qn/pgh