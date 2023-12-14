Jordan-GCC Youth Meeting Kicks Off In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra) - Secretary-General of Ministry of Youth, Dr. Hussein Jbour, stressed Jordan's "deep-rooted" relations with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in various fields, especially in youth and sports areas.Inaugurating the 10th meeting of the joint Jordan-GCC working group in the youth work field on Thursday, hosted by Amman, Jbour said partnership that brings together Jordan's Ministry of Youth and GCC comes within the framework of the common desire to develop youth programs to empower youth and build their capabilities.The meeting's activities, which also saw participation of the representatives of GCC Ministries of Youth and Sports, went over a number of issues of common interest in the youth field, according to a Youth Ministry statement.In this regard, discussions noted outcomes of the meeting of GCC General Secretariat and Jordan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates last August on the joint strategic partnership to identify priority areas and focus on youth work, the statement said.Talks also stressed importance of accelerating and activating joint work in the youth field,as well as setting "appropriate" implementation mechanisms.Additionally, the meeting entrusted GCC General Secretariat to continue coordination with Ministries of Youth and Sports in the Arab Gulf countries and Jordan to follow up and carry out joint recommendations and programs, intensify contact to achieve the desired goals, and activate "innovative" activities.The two sides agreed to continue the training course to qualify youth leaders, which is scheduled to be organized bi-annually in Jordan starting in 2025.The meeting reviewed joint efforts in implementing the group's calendar 2022-2023 and their mutual activities set to be held in 2024.