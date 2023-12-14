Jordan's Tourism Income At $6.9Bln In First 11 Months 2023-CBJ

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra) - Jordan's tourism revenues recorded a 30.5% increase during the Januray-November period of 2023, recording $6.9 billion, preliminary data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) showed.This growth is driven by an increase in the number of tourists to Jordan, which surged to 5.937 million, marking a growth rate of 29.2%, the CBJ figures revealed.According to the data, Jordanians' spending on tourism abroad rose by 29.2% during the first eleven months of 2023 at a value of $1.745 billion.