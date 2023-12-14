Jordan's Tourism Income At $6.9Bln In First 11 Months 2023-CBJ

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra) - Jordan's tourism revenues recorded a 30.5% increase during the Januray-November period of 2023, recording $6.9 billion, preliminary data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) showed.
This growth is driven by an increase in the number of tourists to Jordan, which surged to 5.937 million, marking a growth rate of 29.2%, the CBJ figures revealed.
According to the data, Jordanians' spending on tourism abroad rose by 29.2% during the first eleven months of 2023 at a value of $1.745 billion.
