Jordan Dispatches 3 Relief Planes This Week To Gaza-JHCO

Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra) - Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO), in cooperation with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA), sent 3 planes loaded with 41 tonnes of winter clothes, medicines, and food parcels for people in Gaza, which will be delivered through the Rafah crossing.In a statement Thursday, JHCO Secretary-General, Hussein Shibli, said: "The winter season has always been viewed difficult for people in Gaza. In light of their current conditions and since beginning of October 2023, the need to provide Gazans with winter clothes became one of the highest priorities."Shibli added that :"Therefore aid diversifies from medical to food to winter clothing to meet Gazans' needs. Within the currently available capacity, we seek to send more planes and increase the delivered quantity."To date, a total of 20 aid aircrafts were dispatched by the JHCO to people in Gaza, as well as 39 trucks of medical, food and relief supplies, the statement said.The JHCO continues to receive cash donations through its bank account at Bank al Etihad No.: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, or through electronic wallets, or through Click JHCOGAZA, in addition to eFAWATEERcom and via its website org.