JAF: Drug Smuggler Killed, Others Injured, And 'Large' Narcotic Quantities Seized

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra) - A smuggler was killed, others were injured and smuggling of "large quantities" of narcotic substances coming from Syrian territory was foiled, in a "qualitative" operation carried out by the Eastern Military Zone at Thursday dawn, Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- the Arab Army announced.In a statement, an official military source in the JAF General Command said the border guard forces, in coordination with Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) and the military security agencies, dealt with armed groups along the Kingdom's border front, who were taking advantage of the bad weather conditions, fog formation and the rugged terrain in these areas, to carry out smuggling operations and cross Jordan's borders illegally from Syrian territory.The source pointed out that rapid response patrols dealt with these groups, as the rules of engagement were implemented by directly shooting at traffickers, which killed a smuggler and injured others, while the rest fled into the Syrian interior.Additionally, the source stated that 446,000 Captagon pills, 1,439 palm-sized sheets of hashish, a Kalashnikov firearm, and quantities of ammunition were found, and the seized items were transferred to the competent authorities.The source stressed that the JAF will continue to deal with these groups with "full force and firmly" to counter any threat to the nation's border fronts, and confront any efforts intended to undermine the Kingdom's security, intimidate its citizens, and destabilize the country's security and stability.