Azerbaijani Border Service Holds Meeting On Results Of Service And Combat Activities

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A reporting meeting of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Republic (SBS) on the results of service and combat activities in 2023 was held on December 14, Trend reports, referring to the SBS.

