               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Border Service Reveals Amount Of Destroyed Narcotic Drugs From Early 2023


12/14/2023 9:22:52 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Over 2.9 tons of narcotic drugs have been destroyed in Azerbaijan from the early 2023, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

This issue was discussed at the reporting meeting on the results of the State Border Service activities for 2023.

It was noted that during the specified period, the illegal transfer of contraband worth 51 million manat ($30 million) across the state border was prevented, and 36 tons of narcotic plants were destroyed.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107598329

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search