Azerbaijani Border Service Reveals Amount Of Destroyed Narcotic Drugs From Early 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Over 2.9 tons of
narcotic drugs have been destroyed in Azerbaijan from the early
2023, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Border Service.
This issue was discussed at the reporting meeting on the results
of the State Border Service activities for 2023.
It was noted that during the specified period, the illegal
transfer of contraband worth 51 million manat ($30 million) across
the state border was prevented, and 36 tons of narcotic plants were
destroyed.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107598329
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.